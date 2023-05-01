More traffic delays at Kangaroo Valley

Road work will delay traffic heading through Kangaroo Valley over the next few weeks.
Work to repair and resurface Moss Vale Road between Bendeela and Cavan Roads is due to start Monday, May 8, and continue for three weeks, weather permitting.
Work will be carried out on weekdays, between 7am and 5pm, requiring a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h, single lane closures and stop/slow traffic conditions during work hours.
Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes of extra travel time, and to follow the directions of traffic control personnel.
Transport for NSW thank motorists for their patience during this time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.