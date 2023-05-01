South Coast Register
Work on Moss Vale Road to continue for three weeks

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 1 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 11:23am
More traffic delays at Kangaroo Valley
More traffic delays at Kangaroo Valley

Road work will delay traffic heading through Kangaroo Valley over the next few weeks.

