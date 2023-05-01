South Coast Register
Traffic changes on Moss Vale Rd during May

Updated May 1 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:00pm
Road repairs and resurfacing on part of Moss Vale Rd, at Kangaroo Valley, may cause some delays during May. Picture from file.
Roadworks on Moss Vale Rd could cause short delays for drivers in the coming weeks.

