Traffic changes on Moss Vale Rd during May

Roadworks on Moss Vale Rd could cause short delays for drivers in the coming weeks.
Repairs and resurfacing on a section of the road at Kangaroo Valley will start on Monday, May 8.
Works will be done between Bendeela Rd and Cavan Rd; they are expected to take about three weeks - weather permitting.
Road workers will be on site between 7am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h, single lane closures and stop/slow traffic conditions will be in place.
Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and allow up to five minutes additional travel time.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
