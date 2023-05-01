Wreck Bay residents are among thousands across the nation involved in a class action trial starting today (Monday, May 1) over PFAS contamination.
The class action was filed in the Federal Court against the Department of Defence, on behalf of residents whose properties have been impacted by toxic chemicals.
The claim alleges landowners at eight sites including Wreck Bay, Wagga Wagga, Wodonga, Darwin and Townsville were exposed to poisonous chemicals in fire-fighting foam used at military bases.
The chemicals allegedly spread across land and water, impacting property values and the livelihood of residents.
"Independent research has revealed that PFAS chemicals accumulate and do not break down in the environment, said Craig Allsopp, joint head of class action at Shine Lawyers, which has brought the class action.
"Fire-fighting foam has adversely impacted thousands and the PFAS levels in these towns are very concerning.
"Many residents can't do things they used to take for granted, like use their bore water or grow vegetables.
"We're trying to right a wrong by ensuring these property owners are compensated for some of what they have lost," he said.
The trial is listed for eight weeks and is being heard by Justice Lee.
