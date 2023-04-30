South Coast Register
Vital Group Seven wins for Nowra, Berry and Gerringong

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 1 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 9:25am
Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies held tough to beat Jamberoo Superoos 18-16 at Bomaderry Showground on Saturday. Pictures by Kathleen Fox
Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies and Gerringong Lions handled the wet weather best to record gutsy Group Seven rugby league wins on Saturday.

