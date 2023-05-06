South Coast Register
Home/Entertainment/Books
What's on

Bruce Walker's children's book The World's Greatest Tackle is a joyous read

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated May 6 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Walker is a local rugby stalwart who has written a children's book with a surprise ending. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Bruce Walker is a local rugby stalwart who has written a children's book with a surprise ending. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Anyone who's ever played rugby with Bruce Walker knows "Cookie", as he's affectionately known, can tell a good story.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.