The Shoalhaven's finest are on show; Shoalhaven Autumn Celebration of Food is bringing together the region's top chefs, cheese makers, baristas, patissiers, brewers, winemakers, bakers and growers during a diverse and sumptuous May. Taste great Shoalhaven wines at the cellar door, try locally handmade chocolates, buy organic vegetables at markets and taste some of our wonderful artisan made breads and cheeses, plus workshops, cooking classes, long lunches and food trucks and so much more. There's a huge lineup all through May - get the lowdown at www.shoalhavenfoodnetwork.com.au

