Food Month
Eat your way through May
The Shoalhaven's finest are on show; Shoalhaven Autumn Celebration of Food is bringing together the region's top chefs, cheese makers, baristas, patissiers, brewers, winemakers, bakers and growers during a diverse and sumptuous May. Taste great Shoalhaven wines at the cellar door, try locally handmade chocolates, buy organic vegetables at markets and taste some of our wonderful artisan made breads and cheeses, plus workshops, cooking classes, long lunches and food trucks and so much more. There's a huge lineup all through May - get the lowdown at www.shoalhavenfoodnetwork.com.au
Market Fare
Shop this weekend
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, more plants for the garden, or locally crafted homewares, your nearest market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Milton Village Showground Market (Saturday, 9.30am-2.30pm), Culburra Beach Market (8am-2pm), The Berry Markets (Sunday, 8.30am-2.30pm), and The Mill Market at Pyree (Sunday, 10am-3pm). The first Nowra Fresh Food Market is also coming up (May 11, 2-6pm).
Your Galleries
New art exhibitions
The Shoalhaven's art galleries have a whole host of new exhibits on show this month. At Bundanon, 'Fantastic Forms' features the works of Merric Boyd alongside modern sculptors. During May, visitors can take a guided tour, join sensory-friendly days, or drop in to one of the 'fantastic forums' with art experts. At Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, visitors can take in the Shoalhaven Mental Health Fellowship Art Competition, the visiting 'Pub Rock' exhibit from the National Portrait Gallery, and 'Quiet-Unquiet' - the newest works from Mariana del Castillo.
Kids' class
Cake decorating
Husky Bakery is opening the kitchen for a fun weekend activity: kids cake decorating. All the kids will get to ice their own tasty mini cake - morning tea and playtime on the bakery playground is also included. Cost is $12; class is on Saturday (May 6), 9.30am. Call the bakery to book a place.
Bike Show
Classic Cycles
Shoalhaven Classic Motorcycle Club Inc is celebrating the return of their annual Berry Bike Show. Enjoy the best of classic motorcycles, plus stalls, sausage sizzle, trophies and raffles. Enter your bike in the display for $5 per motorcycle; public entry is a gold coin donation. Swing by Berry Bowling Club this Sunday (May 7). Registration at 8am, judging 12pm, and presentation 1.30pm.
Ross Noble
Jibber Jabber Jamboree
He's loved by audiences around the world. Now, English comedian Ross Noble is dropping in to Milton with his 21st standup tour, the Jibber Jabber Jamboree. Evidently word has got around, and fans are so keen to see him, that they've added a second local show! Be sure to get in quick, tickets are selling fast. Catch the early show (6.30pm) or the late show (8.30pm) on May 5, at Milton Theatre.
Stars and Brews
Speakers Corner at JB Brewing
Space experts are stepping into the Speakers Corner at Jervis Bay Brewing. At the next event, hear from aerospace engineer and innovator Dr Tim Parsons, who will discuss space tech and humanity's future in the solar system - and answer your burning questions about space. The evening will also feature the Shoalhaven Astronomers, with their telescopes for attendees to observe the moon and learn more about our celestial neighbour. Launching Wednesday (May 10) 6pm, at Jervis Bay Brewing Co in Huskisson.
