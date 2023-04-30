South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Severe weather easing on South Coast: Nowra, Huskisson, Ulladulla, Batemans Bay, Moruya Heads, Narooma

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated April 30 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While an official severe weather warning has been cancelled, the weather bureau and SES are keeping a close eye on the South Coast,. Picture supplied.
While an official severe weather warning has been cancelled, the weather bureau and SES are keeping a close eye on the South Coast,. Picture supplied.

Severe weather warnings for gale force winds and heavy rain across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla have been cancelled.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.