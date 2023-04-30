Severe weather warnings for gale force winds and heavy rain across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla have been cancelled.
But authorities are keeping a close eye on weather conditions in the region.
According the the Bureau of Meteorology, the immediate threat of severe weather has passed.
However, locally heavy rainfall and damaging winds remain a possibility during Sunday (April 30).
If needed, the Bureau may send out a new severe storm warning.
Earlier on Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology had issued weather warnings for coastal areas, from Nowra to Narooma.
The spate of rainy, windy weather comes from a lingering low-pressure system, which has already pummelled the South Coast this weekend.
100mm was recorded in 24 hours at Point Perpendicular on Saturday; across New South Wales there were 133 calls to the State Emergency Service.
NSW SES State Duty Commander, Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan said volunteers would remain active in many parts of the state on Sunday - including the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla.
"The threat from this weather system has not yet passed. We are still seeing rain fall..." she said.
NSW SES urges those on the South Coast to secure loose items around their properties and to stay indoors if possible.
Drivers are also advised to avoid unnecessary travel, and to take extra care on the roads if they must travel.
"People should secure or move items which could be blown away, such as trampolines, and beware of parking cars under trees, and remove branches near buildings," Assistant Commissioner Hogan said.
For emergency assistance during a flood or storm, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life-threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
For up-to-date weather information and warnings, visit the BoM website at www.bom.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.