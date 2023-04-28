South Coast Register
Home/News/Business

Wildginger Kiama owner Kierrin McKnight opens Single Fin fish and chips kiosk

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 29 2023 - 9:27am, first published 8:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Single Fin Kiosk and Wildginger Kiama owner Kierrin McKnight. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Single Fin Kiosk and Wildginger Kiama owner Kierrin McKnight. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Having opened the doors to Wildginger Kiama in August last year and after extensive renovations to the motel it sits within, Kiama Shores, owner and head chef Kierrin McKnight, felt there was one thing missing.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.