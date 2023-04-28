Having opened the doors to Wildginger Kiama in August last year and after extensive renovations to the motel it sits within, Kiama Shores, owner and head chef Kierrin McKnight, felt there was one thing missing.
"No one is using fresh off the trawler fish and just serving it with chips and home-made sauce," he said.
Having owned and operated Wildginger Huskisson for 20 years, the chef who honed his skills with renowned chef David Thompson at Sailor's Thai and Darley Street Thai in Sydney decided to head north when new owners took over the Kiama Shores motel.
Initially opening his signature Wildginger serving guests of the motel and those dropping in for a meal, the plan was always to open a pool bar as well.
"I'd promised to do a pool bar, and I thought I'd just kill two birds with one stone," he said.
The result is Single Fin Kiosk, which opened last weekend.
Open Friday to Sunday, the kiosk offers a range of fish including salmon, John Dory, Barramundi and a fish of the day, grilled or lightly battered with french fries.
A choice of five sauces is complimentary.
"First things first, nothing is out of a packet," Mr McKnight said.
Without too much promotion in the lead up, Mr McKnight prepared roughly 150 portions for its opening weekend, but after one Facebook post from a well-placed patron, the fillets quickly sold out.
"I started off with 150-170 portions and I was really keen to get through at least 80 per cent of that," he said.
"And we were lucky enough to get to the stage where we ran out."
As the kiosk settles into a rhythm, Mr McKnight said he's looking to add seafood chowders during the winter months and was confident that with the return of travel after COVID, Kiama was evolving from a day trip spot to a destination in its own right.
"The town itself is getting some really good accolades, the last two or three months," he said.
"Every week it's getting bigger and better."
