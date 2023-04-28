Nowra's Maddy Collier has been ruled out of the 2023 AFLW season after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament at training.
The Sydney Swans co-captain will have surgery in the coming weeks before starting a rehabilitation program.
Collier said she was determined to put her best foot forward and help the team thrive during the club's second season in the AFLW competition.
"It's obviously incredibly disappointing but unfortunately it's now one of those things I can't control," Collier said.
"I can't thank the entire club enough for how supportive they have been.
"I know I have a long road to recovery, but I know I am in the best place possible to come back bigger and better.
"While I won't be representing the red and white on the field, I'll be doing everything possible to support the playing group and help them have the best season possible."
Sydney Swans Executive General Manager - AFLW, Kate Mahony, said it was a major setback for Collier and the team.
"We are all really feeling for Maddy. Ever since she has arrived at the club, she has been such a valuable asset to our playing group and to have her miss the entire 2023 season is a really big loss," Mahony said.
"What is more disappointing is knowing that Maddy had followed our injury risk reduction programs diligently. It was just an unfortunate incident to have occurred.
"We will do everything possible to ensure Maddy is supported during her rehabilitation and can return to playing as soon as possible."
Collier is expected to return for next year's AFLW campaign.
