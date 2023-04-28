South Coast Register
Knee injury ends Maddy's season before it begins

By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 28 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:36pm
Sydney Swans AFLW co-captain Maddy Collier has been ruled out of the 2023 season after injuring her knee while training. Picture supplied.
Nowra's Maddy Collier has been ruled out of the 2023 AFLW season after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament at training.

