South Coast Register
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Tributes to Joy Norris of Greenwell Point

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 1 2023 - 12:32pm, first published April 28 2023 - 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joy Norris is surrounded by family members after being presented with the Quilt of Valour during an Anzac Day dawn service in Smithfield during 2021. Picture supplied.
Joy Norris is surrounded by family members after being presented with the Quilt of Valour during an Anzac Day dawn service in Smithfield during 2021. Picture supplied.

Joy Norris was a mainstay of Anzac Day's dawn service at Greenwell Point for more than 50 years.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.