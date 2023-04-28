Joy Norris was a mainstay of Anzac Day's dawn service at Greenwell Point for more than 50 years.
And just a few weeks ago the 104-year-old told family and friends she was definitely going to be at the service again this year.
In fact she had already picked out her outfit and polished the medals she was awarded while spending three years deciphering the enemies' messages in World War II.
But she did not make it to the 2023 service, passing away peacefully on April 13.
However several family members attended the dawn service in her place, and heard the MC Fred Dawson pay tribute to Mrs Norris.
Mr Dawson was one of many to describe Mrs Norris as a person who faced the world with a mixture of grace and determination, coupled with a strong desire to serve.
And many spoke of her dignity in all situations.
"She was always there to advise and help others, and always put everyone in front of herself," said daughter Rae Leslight.
She said her mother had seen so many dramatic changes in the world, yet remained "a beautiful, beautiful mum, nan and great-nan".
"She always spoke about the stories of her mum and dad taking her and her siblings by horse and sulky to visit their grandparents," Mrs Leslight said.
"She saw the introduction of telephones, mobile phones, computers and mark my words she was interested in all of it."
While many older people steer clear of new technology, Mrs Norris had her own mobile phone and "tinkered at some stage with iPads, because she liked to keep up," Mrs Leslight said.
But she did more than keep up, according to grandson Brett Leslight, who described Mrs Norris as a "trailblazer".
He said his grandmother got her driver's licence at the time few women were able to drive.
After spending her early life as a milliner, Mrs Norris moved to Sydney with new husband Cec Norris and established a printing business, then became a founding member of the Greenwell Point Bowling Club after moving to the coastal village in 1970.
She went on to become a bowls champion, president and life member of the bowling club.
Mr Leslight said his grandmother's 100th birthday also coincided with a change in Australia's leadership, but she managed to get official letters of congratulations from both outgoing Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his replacement Scott Morrison.
"She got what she wanted," he recalled.
After losing Cec about 11 years ago, Mrs Norris remained independent and in her own home right until the last few days of her life, which she spent in hospital.
She also loved travelling, and delighted in using Facetime to keep in regular contact with great-grandchildren spread out all over the world.
And with it all Mrs Norris constantly showed herself to be the epitome of gentleness and humility.
"She carried herself with dignity and grace," said daughter Kim Silver.
"Few people I've ever known have lived life as well as my mother did."
It was a sentiment echoed by many.
Even Phil Morehead from the Greenwell Point Union Church described Mrs Norris as "one of our own Greenwell Point treasures".
"Our Joy Norris always shared her joy wherever she went," he said.
Mrs Norris is survived by daughters Bonnie Benet, Rae Leslight and Kim Silver and their families.
