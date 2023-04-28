South Coast Register
$438 million project expected to be finished in 2026

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 28 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 12:30pm
Representatives of local health services and contrator John Holland join Health Minister Ryan Park and State Member for South Coast Liza Butler to turn the first sods on the Shoalhaven Hospital redevelopment. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
A ceremonial sod turning has marked the start of work on the $438 million Shoalhaven Hospital redevelopment.

