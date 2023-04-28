A ceremonial sod turning has marked the start of work on the $438 million Shoalhaven Hospital redevelopment.
Health Minister Ryan Park was joined by State Member for South Coast Liza Butler, health officials, representatives of contrator John Holland and Aboriginal community members to turn the first pre-prepared sod of soil to mark the start of work.
However the ceremony at the site of the hospital's new main entrance on Friday, April 28, was not the first sod turning of the major project.
Last year a sod was turned to mark the start of work to build a new Shoalhaven Community Preschool on the grounds of the former Nowra Park, as the old preschool will be demolished to make way for new health facilities.
And just last week on Monday, April 17, members of the Shoalhaven Aboriginal community took part in a sod turning and smoking ceremony of part of the grounds to be used as a ceremonial space.
Mr Park said the start of work meant, "The Shoalhaven community is a step closer to having access to an expanded range of world-class health services right on their doorstep."
"When complete, the redeveloped Shoalhaven Hospital will provide the majority of emergency, critical and acute care locally, so that fewer patients will need to be transferred to hospitals in Wollongong and Sydney," he said.
"This major redevelopment will provide an enhanced experience for patients, visitors and staff, and will ensure the local community will receive vital health care closer to home."
The hospital's redevelopment will include a new emergency department with an emergency short-stay unit to improve the flow of patients and reduce waiting times, a new state-of-the-art intensive care unit, double the number of operating theatres and endoscopy rooms, a dedicated cardiology inpatient unit; and a new rooftop helipad providing direct access to the emergency department and intensive care unit.
It will also include a new psychiatric emergency care centre as well as a mental health inpatient unit, providing support to the most vulnerable members of our community.
The existing hospital will also be refurbished once the new building is completed.
Mrs Butler said the redevelopment was expected to create about 800 direct jobs during construction, with the potential to support thousands of indirect jobs over the life of the project.
"Beyond the improved health benefits, this major infrastructure project will also help drive education and job opportunities throughout construction, providing a huge boost for the local economy," she said.
However Mr Park and Mrs Butler have some under fire from State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, who accused them of "trying to take credit for projects they have had nothing to do with".
READ MORE:
"This government has only been in place for four weeks and is already seeking to politicise health funding rather than behave sensibly and constructively," Mr Ward said.
"It's rude, silly and just a bit sad."
Mr Ward said he and the former State Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock, had worked for several years to secure the funding and support needed for the hospital's upgrade.
Mr Park brushed off the criticism.
"What Gareth Ward says or doesn't say is not my priority, I've got to be honest," he said.
"Liza Butler is the local member of parliament, that's who I've been dealing with."
Earlier during a welcome to country Aunty Grace Crossley said it was an honour to have Mr Park attend the ceremony and dig into "sacred grounds".
As part of the construction process a gfence has been built around the green space, with a separate fence erected to protect a large blackbutt tree on the site.
The hospitals helipad services have been temporarily relocated to HMAS Albatross, however they will be moved to the Rural Fire Service helipad on Albatross Road once arrangements are finalised.
