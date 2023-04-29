A local gin to toast King Charles' coronation

Canberra's very own Underground Spirits is the only distillery in Australia to create a limited-edition gin for the coronation of King Charles III, which takes place in England next Saturday, May 6.
Called - what else but? - Gin for the Coronation of the King, the celebratory tipple features botanicals from across the Commonwealth, including the wattle of Australia, kiwi of New Zealand, sweet orange of Belize and even a hint of Tudor rose from England.
Underground Spirits CEO Claudia Roughley said the "meticulously blended botanicals bring to life the essence of each nation".
"We wanted to create our very own tribute to the coronation of the new king and the rich cultural heritage of the Commonwealth," she said.
While several UK brands have created food and beverages to commemorate the coronation, Underground Spirits is the only Australian distillery to have created a coronation gin. The botanical blend is interesting with something unique to represent many of the Commonwealth nations.
"Sugar cane represents Antigua and Barbuda, while wattle is for Australia. The sweet orange represents Belize, while maple syrup represents Canada. Nutmeg is a highly valued spice in Grenada, while allspice is a staple in Jamaica. Kiwi is a distinctive fruit of New Zealand, while coffee is for Papua New Guinea. Papaya is widely grown and consumed in Saint Kitts and Nevis, and tangerine thrives in Saint Lucia," Ms Roughley said.
"Rum is enjoyed in Saint Vincent and Grenadines, while hibiscus is the Solomon Islands. Coconut is a staple ingredient in the cuisine of Tuvalu and a symbol of its close ties to the sea.
"Finally, the Tudor rose from the United Kingdom represents its rich history and tradition, as well as unity and strength."
A bottle costs $73 and is only available online. Order yours to toast the king at www.undergroundspirits.com.au
