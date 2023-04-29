South Coast Register
A local gin to toast King Charles' coronation

Updated April 29 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:30pm
The limited-edition gin is only available online. Picture supplied
Canberra's very own Underground Spirits is the only distillery in Australia to create a limited-edition gin for the coronation of King Charles III, which takes place in England next Saturday, May 6.

