Marine Rescue NSW conducted 88 rescues from its Jervis Bay base, 75 from Batemans Bay and another 48 from Sussex Inlet during the 2022/23 boating season.
They contributed to a record season for Marine Rescue, with volunteers across the state involved in a 3,263 rescue missions from October 1, 2022 to Anzac Day this year.
This season's figure was an increase of 1.3 per cent on the previous record set during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020/21, while emergency missions increased by 7 per cent to 897.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said volunteer crews returned 7,472 boaters to shore during the season.
"It's been a really busy summer for our members and we have seen a consistent theme across a lot of our rescues.
"We continue to see a lot of boaters running out of petrol, experiencing mechanical and engine failure and our message to boaters is to continue to check your equipment, make sure your boat is in good working order before you head out and importantly always check the weather conditions," Commissioner Barrell said.
A total of 57 per cent of rescue missions were for engine problems, flat batteries or fuel issues.
Marine Rescue NSW also saw a large increase in the number of boaters logging on with the service.
"On the back of our Marine Rescue crews being really busy this summer it's been great to see more boaters log on," Commissioner Barrell said.
"We've seen an increase of around 20 per cent of boaters logging on over VHF marine radio or through the Marine Rescue app.
"It's really important that any boater that goes out and about particularly in the offshore environment takes the opportunity to log on with Marine Rescue and that's whether it's over the VHF marine radio or through our free Marine Rescue app.
"The fact that you log on and that Marine Rescue is tracking your voyage means that if you don't return as planned rescue services will start looking for you," he said.
The busiest Marine Rescue units in the Illawarra were Port Kembla with 97 rescues, Jervis Bay with 88 and Sussex Inlet with 48, while further down the coast there were 75 rescues out of Batemans Bay, 32 by the Eden unit and 24 at Bermagui.
