Most rescues for engine problems, flat batteries and no fuel

By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 28 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 8:30am
Marine Rescue NSW conducted a record number of rescues during the boating season just ended. Picture supplied.
Marine Rescue NSW conducted 88 rescues from its Jervis Bay base, 75 from Batemans Bay and another 48 from Sussex Inlet during the 2022/23 boating season.

