Weather Bureau says falls of up to 300mm are possible

By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:52pm
The Shoalhaven is in for a wet weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Picture supplied.
After a few delightfully warm autumn days, the Shoalhaven looks set for a drenching this weekend.

