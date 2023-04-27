After a few delightfully warm autumn days, the Shoalhaven looks set for a drenching this weekend.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said falls of between 100 and 200mm were expected over the weekend, although some parts could receive up to 300mm.
And while the falls were expected to be variable, Mr Hines said the heaviest rain was expected between Helensburgh and Ulladulla.
"The exact places that see the highest rain is pretty dependent on the location and intensity of the potential low off the east coast," he said.
"We're watching it pretty closely because it is possible that a subtle shift in the position of this low could mean a pretty significant shift in the forecast rainfall."
The bureau is not predicting an east coast low at this stage, but Mr Hines said forecasts would be updated as more data became available.
He said the rain would likely fall persistently across both days.
"It's going to be long periods of rain for the majority of the weekend."
The bureau has advised people living in flood prone areas to check advice from the State Emergency Service and the Bureau to see if flash flooding is predicted.
The cold front associated with the rain is also expected to bring southerly winds and cooler temperatures.
The forecast tops for Nowra are just 19 on Saturday and 16 on Sunday, while Ulladulla is shooting for 19 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday.
