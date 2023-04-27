South Coast Register
About 20 dogs dropped off at Shoalhaven Animal Shelter in just one day

By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 3:46pm
Sharon Johnson and Katie Jansch with armfuls of puppies at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter. These ones are from five litters left at the shelter in five weeks. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Numbers are starting to settle at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter after a rush of dogs being dumped in the lead-up to Easter.

