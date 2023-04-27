Shoalhaven Council has backed calls to protect Australia's biggest spotted gum tree, in the North Brooman State Forest.
The tree known as Big Spotty is located in compartment 50A of the state forest - a 250 hectare block that is proposed to be logged by NSW Forestry Corporation within the next 12 months.
Brooman State Forest Conservation Group spokesperson Takesa Frank said while Big Spotty was protected under legislation aimed at preserving giant trees, its integrity was at risk if logging was to occur anywhere nearby.
"Logging the trees around Big Spotty and removing the understory and canopy would expose the tree to greater wind velocities and drying out of the soil due to greater sunlight penetration," Ms Franks said.
"Use of heavy machinery in the vicinity will also damage vegetation through the soil compaction.
"In order to protect Big Spotty, this compartment must not be logged."
Ms Frank said the tree was a vital part of the environmental landscape.
"At 72m tall, Big Spotty is the tallest Spotted Gum in the world, according to the National Register of Big Trees," she said.
"At over 500 years old, it was a sapling during the time of Leonardo da Vinci, and already a majestic 250 years old at the time Australia was colonised by the British."
Paul Dickson of Nature Engagement Tours said Big Spotty offered tremendous untapped tourism potential.
He said the tree was already being sought out by locals wanting to see Australia's tallest spotted gum, while his business "is gearing up for international tourists keen on seeing the natural beauty of Australian forests".
"The Shoalhaven needs to promote giant tree tourism which is already established in New Zealand and we must save the forest around Big Spotty," Mr Dickson said.
The call to save Big Spotty brought a small group of protesters to Shoalhaven Council's chambers ahead of the council meeting on Monday, April 24.
They draw a chalk outline with a 12-metre circumference, the same as Big Spotty's footprint, as they spoke of the tree's importance.
And their message seemed to have an impact.
A notice of motion put forward by Cr Moo D'ath was adopted unanimously, after a minor amendment.
It called on council to recognise Big Spotty's tourism potential, lobby the State Government and relevant bodies to review planned logging in compartment 50A, and develop plans for Big Spotty's long-term protection.
Cr Liza Butler, the newly-elected State Member for South Coast, abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest.
