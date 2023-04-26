Shoalhaven FC have continued their electric start to the 2023 season with multiple sides securing big wins over the weekend.
The First Grade Shoalhaven side, headed into the weekend with a re-match of the Peter Webster Cup grand final lined up with the University of Wollongong side.
Shoalhaven looked dominant from the jump, as they quickly marched to a 2-0 lead by halftime. The second half was no different as they would tack on another two goals to round out the win, 4-0.
Brenden Kellet, Bradley Bailey, Matt White and Logan Connell all got on the score sheet in the match.
The Reserve Grade Shoalhaven side, also secured a win, which was a massive showcase of the team's resilience.
While the team initially faced a one-nil deficit, the side rallied back in the second half to walk away winners 2-1.
READ MORE:
Shoalhaven FC U18's side travelled to Thirroul, securing a 2-nil win over the Thunderbolts.
Jackson Harris got the side off to a strong start when he scored in the 35th minute of the game, with Kizac Malone putting the second goal of the day through the net, a strong outing from Malone who was playing his first match in over a year.
The Shoalhaven FC Ladies played their hearts out in a nail-biting 4-4 draw with an experienced Kiama Quarries side.
Under wet and miserable conditions, Shaylee Meehan proved just how dominant she is on the green as scored all four of the teams goal in the match.
Next round - April 29
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.