South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular set to go ahead on May 2-6, 2023

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated April 26 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:56pm
Moss Vale High School teacher Georgie Matheson-Gee with agriculture students taking part in the 2023 School Steer Spectacular. Picture supplied
After cancelling the event in 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions, South Coast Beef (SCB) is proud to host the School Steer Spectacular.

