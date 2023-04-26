South Coast Register
Young and Regional

Shoalhaven Youth Advisory Committee looking for members

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 27 2023 - 9:29am, first published April 26 2023 - 11:39am
The Shoalhaven Youth Advisory Committee is looking for new members. Picture supplied.
The Shoalhaven Youth Advisory Committee is looking for members and is offering young people a chance to bring about real change.

