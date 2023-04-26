The Shoalhaven Youth Advisory Committee is looking for members and is offering young people a chance to bring about real change.
Shoalhaven Council is partnering with not-for-profit advocacy group Sonder Youth to give committee members the opportunity to take part in the Changemakers Program, and develop a Change Project to tackle an issue important to them.
The Changemaker Program is designed by young people for young people.
It is a five-month leadership, social entrepreneurship and project management immersion experience.
And it's just one of the benefits of being involved with the Youth Advisory Committee.
Anyone aged 12 to 25 years is welcome to express an interest in joining the committee and develop skills in advocacy, leadership and public speaking.
The committee has up to 18 student representatives, and six community youth representative members from across the Shoalhaven, who meet four times a year.
"This committee is a fantastic way for our young people to have their say about what's important to them and making sure their voice is heard," said Mayor Amanda Findley.
"It's important that we continue to hear from a diversity of people about initiatives that will shape the future of our city."
People can apply by registering their interest online before May 2 at https://bit.ly/SCC-YouthAdvisoryCommittee
