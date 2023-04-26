The Shoalhaven Mariners have run in their first win of the season with a dominating performance over the Northern Pirates at Fred Finch Park on Sunday, April 23.
The Mariners started the match with the bats, with leadoff hitter Austin Raymond starting the game with a nice double base to centre field. Unfortunately this would not eventuate to any runs as the Pirates got the next group of batters out in quick succession.
Zac Douglas took on responsibility as the Mariners starting pitcher. Douglas would strike out two of the first four Pirates batters not allowing Northern to put any points on the board.
The second innings was again dictated by both teams strong pitching, as neither side were able to put points on the board.
READ MORE:
The Mariners came out swinging with the bats in the third, as they would pile on six runs, highlighted by a big hit from Douglas who sent the ball over the left field fence for a home run.
Douglas would again follow up with another strong stint with the ball in his hands, again not allowing the Pirates to put any points on the board.
The Mariners would keep up the pace across the next three innings, by bringing in another three runs, one for every innings.
Bruce Jones made it tough on the Pirates with his catching in the outfield, Matt Moore put forth a strong performance at short stop, with Jayden Brain and Austin Raymond each securing big strikeouts in their pitching duties.
The Pirates would only bring in one run all day, with the Mariners walking off winners, 15-1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.