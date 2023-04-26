South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour Sharks bare teeth in win over Jamberoo Superoos

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 26 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamberoo Superoos' Corey Grigg making a strong run at the Sharks in Saturday's affair. Picture by David Hall.
Jamberoo Superoos' Corey Grigg making a strong run at the Sharks in Saturday's affair. Picture by David Hall.

The Shellharbour Sharks have bounced back from two successive losses to score their second win of the season after accounting for Jamberoo Superoos 16-4 at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.