The Shellharbour Sharks have bounced back from two successive losses to score their second win of the season after accounting for Jamberoo Superoos 16-4 at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday.
While the win was convincing enough, the Sharks may feel they missed a chance to really enhance their for-and-against record against a Superoos side still missing more than half their top side through injury, particularly after running to a 16-0 lead in the first 15 minutes.
The home side bolted out of the blocks and had the first try on the board in the opening five minutes when half Isaac Morris cleverly chipped a kick to the uprights and five-eighth Emanuel Sultana plucked the ball out of the air and forced his way over.
Centre Jacob Seabrook converted for a 6-0 lead.
The Sharks had their second six minutes later when lively hooker Brodie Rigg caught the defence napping and dived over from dummy-half for a 10-0 lead.
The visitors looked shellshocked and it only got worse in the 14 th minute when lock Ethan O'Connell beat a defender on halfway and sped into open spaces and found fullback Braxton Wallace backing up to touch down under the posts.
Seabrook's conversion set the stage for what could have been a complete whitewash at 16-0.
To their credit the Superoos rallied, despite the loss of returning backrower Corey Grigg through injury, and managed to hold the Sharks to that 16-point lead at halftime.
With steady drizzle falling, the second half descended into a fairly ordinary affair, with the Superoos showing tremendous on-line defence against a bigger Sharks team, and in the end managed to score a try of their own when Jono Dallas ran the ball and found Jarrod Booth on the burst and he sent centre Thomas North backing up to score in the corner with 10 minutes remaining.
Matt Forsyth was unable to convert and the Sharks led 16-4.
The visitors had a late chance when Dallas raced away and it was only a touch from Wallace that saved a try to his opposite number Cody McParland.
Emanuel Sultana, Braxton Wallace, Brody Rigg and Ethan O'Connell had strong games for the Sharks, while Jayden Morgan, Brendan Smith, Jordan Xuereb and Jono Dallas never stopped trying for the Superoos.
The Sharks now face Gerringong Lions at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday, while the Superoos will be hoping to have some troops back with the play Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Berry, also on Saturday.
