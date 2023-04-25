There has been a symbolic but important step in Shoalhaven Hospital's redevelopment.
With work about to start on the Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital Redevelopment, members of the Shoalhaven's Aboriginal community attended a special smoking ceremony on the site last week.
Community members joined hospital and project staff in a ceremony to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land.
Uncle Gordon Wellington and Aunty Grace Crossley delivered the welcome to country, while Uncle Paul McLeod spoke about times spent with family.
The smoking ceremony and traditional dancing from Doonooch Dance Company was held on the site that will be used to create a ceremonial garden and event space.
Following the ceremony, local elders joined turned the soil at the spot, with soil from the sod turn mixed with ashes from the smoking ceremony.
It will be used when building the ceremonial space.
Meanwhile, builder John Holland last week put up fencing around the construction site and started establishing its compound office.
The former Nowra Park and playground will be closed until construction is completed and a new public playground area built in 2026.
