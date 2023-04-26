The Gerringong Lions have outlasted the Kiama Knights in another chapter of one of Group 7's classic derbies.
It was a game dictated by defence with Gerringong managing to squeeze out the win, 12-8 under the guise of their home crowd at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday, April 22.
It would take over 22 minutes for either side to open their checking accounts but it was Kiama who'd attack first.
Knights fullback Bradley Killmore, would take the pass and will his way through the Gerringong defence to give his side the first points of the game and the lead, 4-0.
Killmore would then step up to add the extras to extend the lead to 6-0.
It would take just over 10 minutes, but the Lions would soon give the home crowd something to celebrate.
A blitzing move by Lions' halfback Rixon Russell froze the Knights defence, as he ducked and weaved his way through the line to go over on the left side and cut the deficit to two.
The Lions would miss the conversion however, with Kiama holding the 6-4 lead going into the halftime break.
To start the second half it was more of the same, with both sides putting forth an excellent display on the defensive end. Neither side was having any luck breaking through each others line.
It would be another 20 minutes, until a penalty kick to the Lions allowed Jake Taylor to step up and take the kick to knot the game up at 6-all.
The Knights would then be awarded their own penalty goal, with Killmore stepping up the plate and successfully securing the two points to bring the scores to 8-6.
For Kiama this would unfortunately be their last points of the day, with Gerringong breaking through close to the 70 minute mark.
A strong run by Lions fullback Nicholas Quinn, would set up a streaking Taj Ford to go over and give Gerringong their first lead of the day.
Taylor would step up and add the extras to bring the scores to 12-10 where they would stand until the final whistle 20 minutes later.
With this win the Gerringong Lions move to 3-1 on the season, sitting in second place on the table, while for the Knights they currently sit tied for fourth with a record of 2-2.
In their next clash the Lions will face the Shellharbour Sharks at Michael Cronin Oval, while the Knights will search for a rebound win against the undefeated Stingrays of Shellharbour.
Across the rest of the league, the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs downed the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 34-10, the streaking Stingrays of Shellharbour bested the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas 36-16, at Centenary Field the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets soared to a 26-4 win over the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles, while the Shellharbour Sharks rounded out the weekend with a strong win over the Jamberoo Superoos,16-4.
