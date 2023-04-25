Erowal Bay's community-led Anzac Day service has been a fixture for decades.
It started as a march of the village's veterans of in the 80s and 90s, organised by Kevin Roberts.
The first marches included surviving WWII veterans and Vietnam Vets - though these days it is their their widows and families ensure the tradition of a local Anzac Day service is carried on.
Di Falconer has been organising the service since 2009, and continues to do so in memory of her late husband Ned, who served in Vietnam.
She is dutifully joined each year by Wendy Roberts, Kevin's widow.
This year, the Falconers' grandchildren also played pivotal roles in the service.
Grandsons Axel, Ditch and Chase Browne dutifully raised flags, while granddaughter Sierra read one of Ned's famed poems (after Vietnam, Mr Falconer penned two books of poetry about his experiences).
Mrs Falconer said as the local veterans pass, the women and families of Erowal Bay are determined to hold the torch for them.
"I asked [the veterans] if they'd mind if a woman did the service, because my husband had been in the Army, but wasn't well enough to do it," she said of taking up the job in 2009.
"Since then I've been running the service here with the help of my family, the Fire Brigade and the Lions Club over the year.
"It has quite a special place in the community... because we're self funded, it's a community thing."
