There were loud cheers for former service personnel as they marched through Nowra as part of Anzac Day services.
And while there was a strong representation from the region's veterans, and many schools and youth groups took part in the march, they were dwarfed by the number of serving personnel participating in the march.
While the Navy and Army personnel stretched out for about a block of central Nowra, there were others who marched with their children in school groups, instead of their units.
Fleet Air Arm commanding officer, Commodore David Frost, said Navy encouraged its personnel to be active in their local communities and schools.
"If it wasn't for the support of our communities we wouldn't be here," Commodore Frost said.
A large crowd lined the march route leading to the Nowra Memorial Gates.
Fred Dawson from the Nowra RSL Sub-branch said he was pleased with the turnout in Nowra and the earlier dawn service at Greenwell Point.
"It's always good to see all the school children here," he said.
"The schools support Anzac Day especially well, with Anzac assemblies in the schools and having them here at the march - it's lovely to see that."
The commanding officer at HMAS Albatross, Captain Scott Palmer, spoke at both services, paying tribute to the generations of men and women who had fought to protect Australia's freedom.
He also spoke of the legacy they left behind, and how serving personnel tried to live up to that legacy.
