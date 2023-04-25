South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nowra turns out in force for annual commemoration

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 25 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the serving defence personnel chose to walk with their children's school groups, including these students from Nowra Hill Public School, rather than their units during Nowra's Anzac Day service. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Some of the serving defence personnel chose to walk with their children's school groups, including these students from Nowra Hill Public School, rather than their units during Nowra's Anzac Day service. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

There were loud cheers for former service personnel as they marched through Nowra as part of Anzac Day services.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.