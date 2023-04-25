South Coast Register
In pictures: Huskisson Anzac Day parade and service welcome thousands of attendees

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:30pm
Huskisson RSL sub-branch welcomed thousands to Voyager Park for its Anzac Day parade and service. Picture by Jorja McDonnell
Thousands have filled the streets of Huskisson, and fields of Voyager park, for Jervis Bay's largest Anzac Day commemoration.

