Thousands have filled the streets of Huskisson, and fields of Voyager park, for Jervis Bay's largest Anzac Day commemoration.
To kick things off, Huskisson RSL Sub Branch was joined by local service personnel and veterans (including a sizeable contingent from HMAS Creswell), cadets, schools, and community groups in a parade through town.
Trinity College brass band and the Rural Fire Service Pipes and Drums lent their talents to keep all in march step.
Once the masses had settled in to Voyager Park, HMAS Creswell Captain Dugald Clelland stepped up for a keynote address.
He offered a hopeful Anzac Day message, and shared a poignant passage pulled from the writings of famed war correspondent Charles Bean.
"[And yet] some say as a nation, our future is uncertain, that storm clouds gather on the horizon," Captain Clelland said.
"But rather than despair, let us be uplifted by hope and by grace that is also part of the Anzac story captured by Charles Bean, when he writes: 'What these men did, nothing can alter now; their story will stand. It rises, as it will always rise, above the mists of the ages...'"
