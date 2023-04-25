The bright and bustling streets of Berry were even more so today with thousands gathering along the sides to watch the Anzac day march down Queen Street.
Veterans, military, emergency services, school children and many more local groups marched to the beat of a lively crowd as they made their way to the War Memorial Gardens for the day-time service.
The commemoration service was led by RSLNSW Chair Sophie Ray, with the opening address given by President of the Berry RSL Sub-Branch, Clyde Poulton.
Mr Poulton began by making sure to acknowledge the sacrifices of the New Zealand armed forces, alongside that of Australian soldiers.
"We must be mindful of the joint sacrifices of our comrades in New Zealand," he said.
He went on to further add, "these men gave the ultimate sacrifice for both their town and country."
"Let us take strength in the knowledge and hope that the future generations won't forget the examples set by their forefathers."
During the service, the careers of two soldiers were brought to the forefront for acknowledgement.
Those soldiers were LT Moana Ngarimu VC, who was a part of the 28th Maori Battalion of the New Zealand Expeditionary Force, and PTE Norman Crawford, a Berry local who served with the 2/18 Infantry Battalion of the Australian Imperial Force.
Mr Ngarimu served in the most decorated New Zealand unit in WW2.
He led his men into occupied Tunisia with the aim of capturing a location called Point 209.
Fierce fighting would ensue with German forces as they tried to take the point. Mr Ngarimu and his men defended their position from several counter attacks during the night, he would lose his life the next morning in an ensuing attack.
His men would continue to hold down the point, with the Germans still on Point 209 surrendering that same day.
Mr Ngarimu would be post-humorously awarded the Victorian Cross, becoming the first Maori to be awarded the honour.
Published in the London Gazette it read, "He (Mr Ngarimu) led his men with great determination, undeterred by the intense mortar and machine-gun fire, which caused considerable casualties."
"Displaying courage and leadership of the highest order, he was himself first on the hill crest, personally annihilating at two enemy machine-gun posts."
"He was twice wounded, once by rifle fire in the shoulder and later by shrapnel in the leg, and though urged by both his company and battalion commanders to go out he refused to do so."
Mr Crawford joined the armed forces in 1941 where he was attached to the 2/18 Infantry Battalion of the 22nd Infantry Brigade.
He was wounded in action on February 7 1942 during the initial Japanese assault across the Straits. Although reported missing, Mr Crawford was taken prisoner and held in the Changi POW Camp.
He died at sea when the ship he was being transported on the Rakuyo Maru was torpedoed and sunk, on the September 12, 1944. The ship was part of a convoy carrying 1300 Australian and British troops from Singapore to Taiwan.
A total of a 1159 POW's died as a result of that sinking. Mr Crawford's name is recorded on the memorial plaque in Berry.
A commemoration address was then given by Commodore Darren Rae OAM of the Royal Australian Navy.
Mr Rae told of the many thousands of sailors who lost their lives while serving their country at sea.
On the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam war, Mr Rae drew attention to the story of Leading Air Crewman Noel Ervin Shipp. Mr Shipp would find himself flying as a helicopter door-gunner with the 135th Airship Platoon.
Mr Shipp would complete more than 25 successful trips in hostile territory during his service. On May 31 1969, Mr Shipp's battalion were extracting soldiers from hostile territory when they came under heavy fire from automatic weapons.
With no regard for his safety, Mr Shipp hung outside the aircraft to get a better sight on the enemy forces.
The helicopter pilot would be hit by enemy fire and the gunship rapidly lost altitude before crashing and exploding in the jungle below with all four on board perishing.
Following the address, Reverend Joel Noonan would lead a Commemoration of the Fallen, before a number of local groups preceded to lay wreaths at the base of the memorial.
The Lament was performed by Pipe Major James Johnson, followed by the Last Post and Rouse.
The National Anthems of both Australia and New Zealand were then sung before the ceremony officially came to a close.
Lest we forget.
