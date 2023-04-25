South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Big crowd at main service after good attendance at dawn

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bomaderry's Ray Sullivan gets a lift through Bomaderry's main Anzac Day march after the sole fell off one of his shoes. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Bomaderry's Ray Sullivan gets a lift through Bomaderry's main Anzac Day march after the sole fell off one of his shoes. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Anzac Day has twice attracted large crowds to Bomaderry's streets and memorial park.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.