Anzac Day has twice attracted large crowds to Bomaderry's streets and memorial park.
After hundreds attended the dawn service at the Walsh Memorial Park, a much larger crowd lined the streets to cheer for former and current military personnel during the main service.
Some, including former Army cook Ray Sullivan, made the march in the back of the fleet of military vehicles that was on hand.
Mr Sullivan said he was planning to march, until the sole fell off one of his shoes.
But the veteran of 32 years of military service laughed that he was "taking it all in my stride".
The service also featured Peter Williams continuing a tradition of several decades, using a historic bugle while playing The Last Post and Rouse.
