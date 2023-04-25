Rolling coverage: Anzac Day in the Shoalhaven | photos, videos

Anzac Day has twice attracted large crowds to Bomaderry's streets and memorial park.
After hundreds attended the dawn service at the Walsh Memorial Park, a much larger crowd lined the streets to cheer for former and current military personnel during the main service.
Some, including former Army cook Ray Sullivan, made the march in the back of the fleet of military vehicles that was on hand.
Mr Sullivan said he was planning to march, until the sole fell off one of his shoes.
Thousands lined the streets of Huskisson, and filled the fields of Voyager park, for Jervis Bay's largest Anzac Day commemoration.
Huskisson RSL Sub Branch was joined by local service personnel and veterans - including a sizeable contingent from HMAS Creswell - cadets, schools and community groups in a parade through town.
Those marching were accompanied by the Trinity College brass band and Rural Fire Service Pipes and Drums to keep all in step.
HMAS Creswell Captain Dugald Clelland stepped up for a keynote address to the gathered masses.
He offered a hopeful message, and shared some poignant observations pulled from the writings of famed war correspondent Charles Bean.
"[and yet] some say as a nation, our future is uncertain, that storm clouds gather on the horizon," he said.
"But rather than despair, let us be uplifted by hope and by grace that is also part of the Anzac story captured by Charles Bean, when he writes: 'What these men did, nothing can alter now; their story will stand. It rises, as it will always rise, above the mists of the ages...'"
At Erowal Bay, the community-led AnzacDay service has been a fixture for decades.
Started by the village's Vietnam Veterans, their widows and families ensure the tradition is carried on.
Hundreds rose before the sun to join Bomaderry's Anzac Day dawn service.
The solemn and swift affair was among the first of Tuesday's services around the Shoalhaven.
Bomaderry RSL president Robert Madam led the service at Walsh Memorial Park, joined by service personnel from HMAS Albatross in the catafalque party and local cadets.
As Anzac Day's first light broke across Greenwell Point, thousands of people heard about the way the Navy continued to honour those who had died at sea.
A large crowd gathered in the dark by the water, while veterans joined others who marched to the service, led by local school children.
HMAS Albatross commanding officer, Captain Scott Palmer, told the gathering how about 1900 Naval officers and sailors had paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving Australia - many of them going down in ships that sank quickly.
