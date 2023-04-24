South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Large crowd attends a moving service

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 25 2023 - 8:28am, first published 7:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large crowd gathered at Greenwell Point for the Nowra RSL Sub-branch's Anzac Dayu dawn service. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
A large crowd gathered at Greenwell Point for the Nowra RSL Sub-branch's Anzac Dayu dawn service. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

As Anzac Day's first light broke across Greenwell Point, thousands of people heard about the way the Navy continued to honour those who had died at sea.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.