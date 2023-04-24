As Anzac Day's first light broke across Greenwell Point, thousands of people heard about the way the Navy continued to honour those who had died at sea.
A large crowd gathered in the dark by the water, while veterans joined others who marched to the service, led by local school children.
HMAS Albatross commanding officer, Captain Scott Palmer, told the gathering how about 1900 Naval officers and sailors had paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving Australia - many of them going down in ships that sank quickly.
"Today when our ships pass their location we stop, say a prayer and cast wreaths in the sea above where our ships are resting and rusting on the sea floor," captain Palmer said.
"We consider these sailors forever on patrol."
While delivering the commemorative address, Captain Palmer said the gatherings on Anzac Day were held "not to glorify war, but to remind ourselves that we value who we are and the freedoms we possess, and to acknowledge the courage and the sacrifice of those who contributed to shaping the identity of the nation, and those that continue to serve."
He paid tribute to the few remaining World War II veterans who "helped our allies to defeat hate, cruelty and greed in Europe and across the Indo-Pacific".
"These veterans, both women and men, who returned tempered by war, took on the task of rebuilding Australia," Captain Palmer said.
"We are all in their debt, and we pay respects to those of that generation of citizens, still with us today."
People who continued to wear Australia's military uniforms "have inherited the legacy of those who served in these wars," Captain Palmer said.
"They epitomise the spirit and values displayed in every battle in which Australians have proven themselves.
"The qualities of self-sacrifice, courage and a fair go for others, their example offers both inspiration and sets the required standard for us."
The service continued with wreaths being laid, before the fog closed in soon after people dispersed.
