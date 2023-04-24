Hundreds rose before the sun to join Bomaderry's Anzac Day dawn service.
The solemn and swift affair was among the first of Tuesday's services around the Shoalhaven.
Bomaderry RSL president Robert Madam led the service at Walsh Memorial Park, joined by service personnel from HMAS Albatross in the catafalque party and local cadets.
The Bomaderry Anzac Day march will assemble on Meroo St at 9.15am, and step off by 9.25am.
Day service will begin at 10am, also at Walsh Memorial Park in Bomaderry.
