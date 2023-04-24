South Coast Register
Why do Anzac biscuits hold such a place in our hearts? They're simply delicious

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated April 25 2023 - 7:31am, first published 7:00am
Dianne Rutherford, a curator at the Australian War Memorial and baking enthusiast, is a fan of the Anzac biscuit. Picture by Karleen Minney
In early November 1966, Adelaide Hendle grabbed some oats and flour from the pantry of her Brisbane home.

