Corks have popped and champagne flowed to launch the 38th annual Shoalhaven Business Awards.
The red carpet is being rolled out for the awards this year, which will be presented at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on August 18th.
The theme this year is "Red Carpet Glam", according to Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe.
"We will be rolling out the red carpet on the night and businesses can walk down with the lights and the Paparazzi and feel like the stars that they all are," Mrs Tribe said.
"We're going to celebrate the success of local businesses and we absolutely can't wait to see the applications coming in."
There are 17 categories for the awards this year, with a new category added to recognise the southern Shoalhaven super star among three awards to be chosen by judges from all the entrants.
There are also 12 categories aligned with Business NSW.
1. Outstanding Employee
2. Outstanding Young Business Leader
3. Outstanding Business Leader
4. Employer of Choice or Workplace Culture
5. Excellence in Innovation
6. Outstanding Sustainability
7. Outstanding Community Organisation
8. Outstanding Start Up
9. Excellence in Micro Business (Less than 5 employees)
10. Excellence in Small Business (5 - 20 employees)
11. Excellence in Large Business (21 or more employees)
12. Excellence in International Business

The two non-aligned categories are:
13. Outstanding Visitor Experience
14. Excellence in Retail and Personal Services
Bonus awards for finalists only include Excellence in Inclusion & Diversity award, the new Southern Shoalhaven Super Star Award and the opportunity to take out the coveted Business of the Year award too.
Entries open Wednesday, April 26, with entrants asked to answer four or five questions that can be reviewed on the SBA website before considering entering.
Business operators can enter more than pone category.
For more information or to enter the awards visit the website www.shoalhavenbusiness.com.au
