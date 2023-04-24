South Coast Register
Shoalhaven Business Chamber launches its 38th annual awards

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 25 2023 - 7:31am, first published April 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Shoalhabven Business Awards and event manager Amber Morrisey is surrounded by Shoalhaven Business Chamber and Shoalhaven Council representatives as she pours the champagne to launch the annual awards. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Corks have popped and champagne flowed to launch the 38th annual Shoalhaven Business Awards.

