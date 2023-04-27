Outer space to underground (music): what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Star Gazing
Jervis Bay
Embark on an awe-inspiring space journey with an astrophysicist in the dark skies of Jervis Bay, away from the city lights. This Friday, Jervis Bay Stargazing is taking astronomy enthusiasts on a unique tour through the constellations and planets above us. From Nelsons Beach and Plantation Point, stargazers will learn how to spot space stations, planets, and focus in on the craters of the moon. There are limited place, book at www.jervisbaystargazing.com.au
Music meets art
Pub Rock Portrtaits
Relive the heady days of Australia's iconic talents, when the National Portrait Gallery's 'Pub Rock' exhibition stops in Nowra. Some of the best in music photography will be on show in a vibrant (and sometimes sweaty) exhibition. AC/DC, Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel, and INXS, will share the stage with Nick Cave, The Bee Gees, Kylie Minogue, Paul Kelly, Yothu Yindi, Marcia Hines, The Easybeats - and many more. The show opens with a surprise lineup of musicians belting out your faves from the pub rock stage. Saturday (April 29), 3pm at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery
Youth Week
Music Festival
Youth of the Shoalhaven will take centre stage at the 'Night is Young' Festival, celebrating local talent and ideas this Youth Week 2023. Illawarra-based indie outfit Aodhan is headlining the show, fresh off the back of winning Triple J Unearthed High Indigenous initiative, and opening Lazy Mountain Festival in the Shoalhaven. Aodhan will be supported by South Coast musicians Toruadh, and Monday Lane, plus a jam-packed line up of young local performers. Headspace Nowra has organised young local entrepreneurs to host a market and sell their goodies too. This event is free entry and all ages are welcome. Saturday (April 29), 12-8pm at Dunn & Lewis Centre Ulladulla.
Food Month
Starting soon
The Shoalhaven's finest are set to be on show, as Shoalhaven Autumn Celebration of Food brings together the region's top chefs, cheese makers, baristas, patissiers, brewers, winemakers, bakers and growers during a diverse and sumptuous May. Taste great Shoalhaven wines at the cellar door, try locally handmade chocolates, buy organic vegetables at markets and taste some of our wonderful artisan made breads and cheeses, plus workshops, cooking classes, long lunches and food trucks and so much more. There's a huge lineup for this food month, starting May 1 - get the lowdown at www.shoalhavenfoodnetwork.com.au
Ross Noble
Jibber Jabber Jamboree
He's loved by audiences around the world. Now, English comedian Ross Noble is dropping in to Milton with his 21st standup tour, the Jibber Jabber Jamboree. Evidently word has got around, and fans are so keen to see him, that they've added a second local show! Be sure to get in quick, tickets are selling fast. Catch the early show (6.30pm) or the late show (8.30pm) on May 5, at Milton Theatre.
