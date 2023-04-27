Outer space to underground (music): what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Youth of the Shoalhaven will take centre stage at the 'Night is Young' Festival, celebrating local talent and ideas this Youth Week 2023. Illawarra-based indie outfit Aodhan is headlining the show, fresh off the back of winning Triple J Unearthed High Indigenous initiative, and opening Lazy Mountain Festival in the Shoalhaven. Aodhan will be supported by South Coast musicians Toruadh, and Monday Lane, plus a jam-packed line up of young local performers. Headspace Nowra has organised young local entrepreneurs to host a market and sell their goodies too. This event is free entry and all ages are welcome. Saturday (April 29), 12-8pm at Dunn & Lewis Centre Ulladulla.

