South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

Outer space to underground (music): what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated April 27 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whether you're chasing a quiet night under the stars, or a raucous night of comedy, you're sure to find it in the Shoalhaven. Pictures supplied.
Whether you're chasing a quiet night under the stars, or a raucous night of comedy, you're sure to find it in the Shoalhaven. Pictures supplied.

Star Gazing

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.