The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs are officially on the board in first-grade footy.
In a rousing effort, the club's top side claimed their first win of the season on Sunday, against the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies.
And what better way to do it than at home, during Anzac round.
The hosts donned commemorative jerseys for the occasion, with a nod to two veterans on the side, PJ Thornton and Mitch Simington.
It must have been fate, as Thornton came over the line to score the Dogs' first try.
He was swiftly followed by Cody Roach and Kirren Roughley, who brought the hosts well ahead in the first half.
Determined to get on the board, the Magpies swooped in with a try from Joe Rogers before half time.
Both the Dogs and the 'Pies came back fired up in the second half, and the Bulldogs' Jed Rogerson pulled off an impressive duo of tries right out of the gate.
While Berry answered back with one of their own, it was Bulldog Riley Wooden who pushed through with a final try to seal the game 34-10.
Of course, the openers had plenty of action on the go as well.
Ladies league tag was an exciting mix; the visiting Magpies chalked up an early victory in the LLT2 (8-0) while hosting Bulldogs charged ahead for a 46-4 victory in the LLT1.
Berry's fledgling Under-18 Magpies also claimed their win over the Bulldogs 20-6.
Rounding out the curtain raisers, a trio of Bulldogs reserves pushed hard to achieve an impressive feat.
Sam Stewart, Sean Smith and Zane Gallagher all managed two tries apiece, keeping the hosts well ahead for a 36-14 win over Berry.
This coming weekend, Berry will host Jamberoo at Berry Showground on Saturday; Milton-Ulladulla will be travelling Albion Park on Sunday.
