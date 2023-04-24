South Coast Register
Anzac Day can be 'triggering' for some veterans - Jason Grimes

By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 24 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 12:30pm
Nowra Veteran Wellbeing Centre manager Jason Grimes, pictured with Keith Payne VC during the centre's opening in December. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
With Australians preparing to honour those who have served and sacrificed during Anzac Day commemorations, a new report shows less than half think veterans get enough support.

