With Australians preparing to honour those who have served and sacrificed during Anzac Day commemorations, a new report shows less than half think veterans get enough support.
The research commissioned by RSL LifeCare shows only 43 per cent of people think veterans are adequately supported with essential services, such as mental and physical health care and financial assistance.
Nowra Veteran Wellbeing Centre Manager, Jason Grimes, said there were a lot of gaps in services and information available to veterans.
"And I think because spaces such as the DVA and Veterans Services are continuously evolving - unless you're aware of those changes, which a lot of people are not when they leave the service, you can miss out on a lot of opportunities," he said.
The former US Marine who served in East Timor and Iraq said the service gaps were sometimes having a devastating impact on veterans.
"One of the most common things we see is people who self-isolate," Mr Grimes said.
"What we're finding out on the back of COVID is that people are coming out of that isolation, and for a lot of these veterans, in particular the aged veterans, they may have had routines that they were following leading up to COVID, and then coming out and trying to re-engage with the community is incredibly difficult."
There is a huge local veteran population, estimated at 15,000 in the Shoalhaven and Illawarra.
And while many of those planned to march as part of Anzac Day events across the region, Mr Grimes said it was not a happy day for others.
"I know other veterans for whom Anzac Day can be quite triggering, so it's a time that they actually require more wrap-around support," he said.
"Each one of these commemorative days impacts people quite differently."
He said Anzac Day was still relevant because it was about honouring all who had served, not just those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to help protect Australia.
"There are still young men and women who volunteer to go serve their country, doing a job that puts you in harm's way," Mr Grtimes said.
"They experience all sorts of hardships, whether they see the front lines or not, they have all sorts of unique experiences."
The RSL LifeCare research also showed that 53 per cent of Australian believed better access to mental and physical health care was most important to support veterans, followed by income support and assistance, and helping prevent homelessness.
When it came to honouring veterans on Anzac Day, the report confirmed an 8 per cent year on year increase in Australians planning to commemorate the occasion this year.
