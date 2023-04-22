Critical incident declared after man suffers serious injuries in Nowra fire

A critical incident investigation has been launched after a man was seriously injured in a fire on the South Coast today.
At about 8:55am this morning (Saturday, April 22), emergency services were called to a unit on St Anns Street, Nowra, following a concern for welfare report.
On arrival, officers attached to the South Coast Police District attempted to talk to the man; however, he was located suffering burns a short time later.
The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.
A crime scene was established and a critical incident team from Lake Illawarra Police District will investigate all circumstances surrounding the police response.
That investigation will be subject to an independent review.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages."
