Critical incident declared after man suffers serious injuries in Nowra fire

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 22 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
Police car with tape. File image.

A critical incident investigation has been launched after a man was seriously injured in a fire on the South Coast today.

