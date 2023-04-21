South Coast Register
St Georges Basin Country Club prepares for a big Anzac Day

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 21 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:03pm
St Georges Basin Country Club assistant manager Luke Hodges with a display detailing the service history of some of the club's members. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Anzac Day unites generations as they come together to recognise the service and sacrifice of people before them.

