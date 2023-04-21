Anzac Day unites generations as they come together to recognise the service and sacrifice of people before them.
And the St Georges Basin Country Club has been helping that process, with displays showing different perspectives of Anzac Day.
Some show art and letters written by Sanctuary Point Public School students, expressing their gratitude to the ANZACs who served and sacrificed to protect the country's freedom.
Another display honours the ex-service personnel who are club members.
The club's assistant manager Luke Hodges said the displays were aimed at recognising Anzac Day's importance to the community.
"It's not just about two-up and a day off," he said.
Details of the service provided by club members was about making Anzac Day more relevant for the community, according to Mr Hodges.
"We wanted to highlight the contributions a lot of our members have made to the country," he said.
The club also received an "overwhelming response" when reaching out to the local primary school.
Mr Hodges said it was important to include young children in an effort to commemorate the day.
"We just think it's important to do our part to instill the spirit of Anzac Day into the younger generation," he said.
The club is hosting two-up from 2pm to 6pm as part of its Anzac Day offerings.
