As Shoalhaven FC enters their first season in the Football South Coast competition, the side's strong performance in preseason has left many excited about what the team can accomplish in 2023.
The team first came together in early January, with players being signed from various first grade clubs across the Shoalhaven region.
Led by coach Nathan Aldridge, an emphasis was placed on fitness and teamwork as the team began to build their chemistry as a unit.
The newly formed side would be split into two teams (yellow and green) for their first trial matches.
The Bratton Engineering Shoalhaven FC team would clash against two quality opponents in the Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks and St Georges Basin Dragons.
In both days of games, the green and yellow sides showed their skill on the field notching a 2-0 record.
With momentum on their side, Shoalhaven would enter the Football South Coast Peter Webster Cup riding a high.
They would dominate their qualifying rounds, with several commanding victories, including 11-0 vs Thirroul, 8-0 vs Port Kembla and 7-0 vs Dandaloo.
Shoalhaven would again come up big in a 4-1 semi final victory against Hilltop, before storming to an impressive 6-1 grand final win against a spirited opposition in the University of Wollongong Spurs.
The side held a 3-1 lead at the halftime break before running another three goals in the second half, Brenden Kellett was named player of the match for the final.
Shoalhaven took out their first win against Hilltop 3-0, and will look to make it two in a row this weekend against the University of Wollongong.
That match kicks off at 1pm at South Nowra Football Grounds on Saturday April 22.
After being the trail blazers for Shoalhaven FC last year, the U18s side enter the year as the seasoned veterans of the South Coast's newest club.
While there was no preseason tournament for the side, they have been working closely with the first grade men's counterpart.
The side led by coach Allan Beattie remain "confident" heading into the season, bolstered by a recent strong win over the Callala Brumbies.
Shoalhaven lost their first match of the season in a narrow 2-1 loss to Figtree, before rebounding with a 3-0 win over Coniston.
They will look to keep the ball rolling this Saturday against Thirroul.
Paving the way for the next generation, the Shoalhaven FC women's team is the first women's team from the region in over 20 years to enter the Football South Coast Competition.
The side also looked strong in preseason. They initially started with a 3-1 loss to Sydney club Oran Park, before going on to beat Moss Vale 2-1 the same day.
The Shoalhaven FC Ladies were then entered into the Bonnie Lassie Cup, a round robin competition that is played over two weekends.
Weekend one saw Shoalhaven draw against Oak Flats 1-1, win against Russell Vale 2-1 and obliterate Dapto 6-0.
These results saw Shoalhaven finish place second and immediately secure a place in the semi-finals.
While they were initially facing a draw at 1-1, Shoalhaven would fight back to claim a 2-1 victory against Wollongong United.
The final was a rematch against Russell Vale, where Shoalhaven would again come away victorious, this time 4-2.
Shaylee Meehan was named Player of the Final, being recognised for her "hard work and strong team play."
In their first game of the season, the side really came to play securing a massive 9-0 win over the University of Wollongong with four different players getting onto the score sheet.
Most recently the side lost a close one in round two to Moss Vale and will look to rebound this weekend against the Kiama Quarries, that match will be played at South Nowra Football Grounds at 3pm.
