Do you fancy the idea of getting Far, Far Away from the world's worries?
Then head to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre where Centre Stage Theatrics is presenting four performances of Shrek the Musical.
Featuring 35 local cast members and 19 songs, Shrek the Musical recounts the story of Disney's most lovable orgre and his noble quest to save the beautiful Princess Fiona.
Darren Lester stars as Shrek, with Nicole Higgins as his talking donkey sidekick as they battle a love-sick dragon, played by Kylie Spencer, before rescuing Priya Poloni featuring as Princess Fiona.
Bit will Shrek deliver the princess to Tim Wotherspoon, playing the vertically challenged Lord Farquaard?
Along the way there are many adventures featuring a who's who of magic and nursery rhymes, all played by talented local performers complemented by a live orchestra.
There are four performances of Shrek the Musical, from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23.
Tickets are available from the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
