South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Centre Stage Theatrics showcases local talent in Broadway hit show

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 21 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prosthetics are used to help transform Darren Lester into an ogre for the lead role in Shrek the Musical, at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Picture supplied.
Prosthetics are used to help transform Darren Lester into an ogre for the lead role in Shrek the Musical, at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Picture supplied.

Do you fancy the idea of getting Far, Far Away from the world's worries?

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.