South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Shoalhaven and Avondale to clash in Illawarra rugby blockbuster

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 21 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven were crowned Illawarra rugby champions last season after beating Avondale 35-12 in the grand final at WIN Stadium. Picture by Anna Warr
Shoalhaven were crowned Illawarra rugby champions last season after beating Avondale 35-12 in the grand final at WIN Stadium. Picture by Anna Warr

A grand-final rematch between Shoalhaven and Avondale highlights round two of the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition this Saturday.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.