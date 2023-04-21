A grand-final rematch between Shoalhaven and Avondale highlights round two of the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition this Saturday.
The perennial heavyweights kicked off their seasons in fine style, with reigning premiers Shoalhaven hammering Bowral 57-22, while Avondale had their way with Vikings, prevailing 73-7.
After that game Avondale assistant coach Sene Auelua told the Mercury the Wombats were looking forward to testing themselves against the premiers.
"It will be a good early test for us. They look strong again. It should be a very good game," Auelua said.
This view was shared by Shoalhaven player-coach Will Miller.
"Avondale have great players. I think they've been the benchmark for the last 10 or 15 years. During this time, they're either winning grand finals or making them," Miller said.
"So they're probably the team to beat this year as well. I think they'll be red hot and will be pretty keen to go. It will be a good test for us to see where we're at playing against them."
Shoalhaven themselves look strong this season, having held onto the bulk of their premiership-winning team and adding a handy recruit in halfback Dominic Bullock and emerging youngsters Harri Hibbs and Jack Watts in the centres.
Miller said the aim was to win back-to-back titles but the concern at this stage was just on improving and ensuring Shoalhaven was there or thereabouts at the pointy end of the season.
"I think every club's aim is to win this year," he said.
"i think it doesn't matter what we did last season, it's just about trying to build on this season. We have a lot of players back from last year but we also have a lot of new players.
"There's a lot of turnover, which is always good. There's a few young boys coming through which is nice, hopefully they can impact the team as well and we will just see where we end up I guess. We are looking forward to hopefully having a successful year."
Elsewhere on Saturday the UOW Rugby Club will unveil its Honour Board prior to its match against Bowral at Uni Oval No 1.
The Mallee Bulls has links to three rugby clubs: Wollongong University College Rugby Club (1962 - 1974), Wollongong Teachers College Rugby Club (1962 - 1982) and University of Wollongong Rugby Club (1975 - present).
The Honour Board will have stats on each of the three clubs.
As far as the highest representative honours are concerned, the Wollongong Teachers College Rugby Club are the stand-outs.
This club has produced three Wallabie in Peter Sullivan, Peter Rowles and John Lambie.
The stand-out season for the Mallee Bulls was the 2014 season when the club won three out of the four premierships contested: first-grade, second grade and colts.
Club patron, Dr Bob Wheway expects Mallee Bulls' first and second grade men's teams, as well as the women's senior team to be competitive in 2023.
Uni will look to open their account in first grade after starting the season with a 24-12 loss to Campbelltown..
In other matches, Shamrocks host Camden at Ocean Park and Campbelltown are at home to Kiama.
Due to a lack of players at Vikings, they will only play a second grade fixture against Tech Waratahs at Saunders Oval.
