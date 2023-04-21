Big rise in COVID cases after State Government announces cutbacks

Another 29 people have died in NSW during the past week after contracting COVID.
There has also been a big rise in new COVID cases across the state, jumping by nearly 3000 to 12,393 in the same week the new State Government announced plans to close the state's free COVID testing clinics.
Of those cases, 753 were recorded in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
They bring the total number of cases ion the health district during 2023 to more than 8000.
The latest epidemiological report said 22 people with the virus were hospitalised in the Illawarra Shoalhaven during the past two weeks, and four people died.
