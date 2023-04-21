South Coast Register
Former defence aircraft to stage flypasts at Kiama and Kangaroo Valley

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 21 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 12:00pm
Shaun Brown's Spitfire will bring a World War II element to this year's Anzac Day flypast. Picture by Howard Mitchell.
Three former defence aircraft will stage a flypast over Anzac Day services in Kangaroo Valley and Kiama on Tuesday.

