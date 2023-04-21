Three former defence aircraft will stage a flypast over Anzac Day services in Kangaroo Valley and Kiama on Tuesday.
An Orion AP-3C and a Spitfire Mk IX airplanes and an Iroquois helicopter, better known as a Huey, will fly over the services as well as the Wollongong gathering just after 10am.
The aerial Anzac Day tribute has been organised by the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS), based at the Shellharbour Airport.
The aircraft being used in the Kiama and Kangaroo Valley flyover include a Lockheed Orion AP-3C, which is still being operated by the RAAF, although HARS has the only one flying under civil registration.
It has been used in maritime patrol duties including searching for the missing MH370 airliner in the Indian Ocean.
Huey 898 is one of seven legendary Iroquois UH-1B to serve with the RAN's Fleet Air Arm and is now serving with the HARS Navy Heritage Flight.
And Spitfire Shaun Brown's Supermarine Spitfire Mark IX model served during World War II.
They will be flying in a loose trail over Anzac Day services.
They and other HARS aircraft will also be involved in services at Shellharbour, Figtree, Bundeena, Cronulla, Coogee and the city of Sydney.
The afternoon Huey flight over Figtree will salute the 50th anniversary of Australian forces pulling out of Vietnam.
