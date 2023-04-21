South Coast Register
16 of the best campsites in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven to try out during the April school holidays

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
April 21 2023 - 2:00pm
Camping is a great way to experience the great outdoors. It can also be a cheap getaway for a weekend, long weekend or a longer stay.

