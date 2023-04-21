Camping is a great way to experience the great outdoors. It can also be a cheap getaway for a weekend, long weekend or a longer stay.
Here in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven and surrounds, there are plenty of places to go camping, whether that is in a national park, beachfront location, tourist park or even on privately owned land.
Whether you want to go alone, as a couple, with your family or as part of a big group of friends, we have put together a list of 16 of the best campsites in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven.
PLEASE NOTE: Alerts are sometimes in place in national parks, including closures of areas and entire parks in some cases. Please go to the alerts page and search for the park you wish to visit before setting off.
Overlooking North Era beach in the Royal National Park, just north of the Illawarra, is North Era campground.
This is a remote, walk-in campsite about halfway along the 26-kilometre Royal Coast Track, a famous bushwalk that takes you from Bundeena to Otford.
The campsite is the perfect overnight stop for anyone walking the track or who just wanted to camp out in a great spot.
The campground, positioned just south of another beautiful beach, Garie beach, offers basic bush camping sites so you will need to be fully self-sufficient. Make sure you bring all your own food, drinking water, cooking equipment and supplies. The only other facilities are toilets.
Located in Killalea Regional Park at Shell Cove is Killalea campground. Although just 30 minutes from Wollongong, this peaceful, shady campground will feel miles from home.
Set up camp surrounded by subtropical rainforest and coastal heath and get ready to explore the beautiful coastal reserve located between Shellharbour and Kiama.
Spend your days swimming. fishing or surfing at some of the most popular surf spots, including The Farm and Minnamurra or Mystics beach.
You can also use it as a base to explore nearby Minnamurra River, Minnamurra Rainforest and Falls, or Griffiths walking track in nearby Barren Grounds Nature Reserve.
Wildlife lovers may spot rare and endangered birds such as the Australian bittern and pied oystercatcher, while up to 10 species of bats are found in trees here. It is also a great spot for whale watching.
There are 53 campsites and you can camp in a tent beside your vehicle, or bring a caravan or camper trailer. Facilities include an amenities block with showers and toilets, picnic tables, barbecues, a car park, drinking water and power.
One of the larger campsites with great amenities and a fabulous location close to the beach and river is Bonnie Vale campground in the Royal National Park.
Located between Bundeena and Maianbar, it offers 77 powered and unpowered sites suitable for tents, trailers and caravans
The popular campground is also close to a large sand spit, which makes it a great swimming spot.
Amenities include flush toilets, hot showers and drinking water.
There is plenty to do, whether that is fishing at nearby Jibbon beach, swimming, kayaking or paddle boarding in the Hacking River, or bushwalking along one of the many walking tracks in the Royal National Park.
If you have ever dreamed of camping alongside a waterfall then Carrington Falls campground is the place for you.
Located in Budderoo National Park, this small campground has just six spots where you can pitch a tent beside your vehicle and listen to the distant sound of cascading waterfalls as you drift off to sleep.
There is plenty to do while you are there, whether that is tackling one of the walking tracks, checking out the view from one of the lookouts or swimming in a waterhole.
And of course, you can't leave without viewing the spectacular Carrington Falls themselves.
Facilities include a car park, toilets and picnic tables.
Located near the Southern Highlands town of Bundanoon in Morton National Park is Gambells Rest campground.
There are 10 campsites for tents, trailers and caravans as well as amenities including picnic tables, barbecue facilities, drinking water, showers and toilets.
Use it as a base to explore the national park's many walking tracks and cycling trails.
There are 10 popular walking tracks nearby, many leading to lookouts offering sensational views.
Located in the Royal National Park, just north of the Illawarra, is Uloola Falls campground.
You need to hike to the remote campground via a long walk along either Uloola walking track or Karloos walking track, or you can jump on your mountain bike and cycle there from Waterfall.
Pass through heathlands and colourful wildflower displays on route to the tent-only campground, which is a great base for bushwalking and cycling in the park.
Once you arrive, set up camp beside picturesque Uloola Falls and sleep under the stars as you listen to the splash of the waterfall hitting the rockpool below.
While you are there, make sure you visit Karloo Pool, a popular swimming and picnic spot. After a refreshing dip, check out the nearby 'whaleback' rock outcrops, named after their resemblance to whales surfacing for air and the fascinating rock outcrops of Uloola Turrets.
The only facilities are toilets so make sure you bring everything you need, including food and water for drinking and cooking.
Discover some of Sydney's most secluded campsites at Kingfisher Pool campground in the middle of Heathcote National Park, just north of the Illawarra. As well as camping, it's great for swimming and hiking.
The campground itself is positioned about 50 metres above the tranquil Kingfisher Pool.
You can only access the site on foot, as Heathcote National Park is a vehicle-free area. Access is via Bullawarring walking track and it is quite a long walk, so take plenty of water and a topographic map.
The tent-only campground is for a maximum of 18 campers, making for a peaceful bush atmosphere.
Facilities include picnic tables and toilets. You must bring all supplies, including water for drinking and cooking, and toilet paper.
Also in Heathcote National Park is Mirang Pool campground.
It is located at the northern end of Heathcote National Park, and access is via Heathcote railway station. Look for the Mirang Pool signpost at the top of the stairs leading down to the pools.
This is a walk-in only campsite and you are in for a long walk so take plenty of water.
Once there, you will be rewarded with a swim in Mirang Pool.
The campground itself accommodates no more than 12 campers and there are no facilities so you are in for an authentic Australian bush camping experience.
It is a great base for exploring the park via one of the many walking tracks.
Blue Gum Flat campground is a riverside campsite in Morton National Park.
It is popular with families with older children, couples and groups. Pitch a tent beside your vehicle, and use it as a base to explore Morton National Park.
You will share the tranquil spot with wallabies, wombats and numerous native bird species, and there are plenty of bushwalking and birdwatching opportunities.
Join one of the walking trails or mountain biking tracks, or go swimming or fishing in the nearby Clyde River.
The tent-only campground's only amenities are toilets and a car park.
Coledale beach camping reserve is a small, unique campsite that borders Coledale beach.
The small beachside village of Coledale is located on the spectacular Grand Pacific Drive, not far from the famed Sea Cliff Bridge.
The beach itself is bordered to the north and south by rocky outcrops that protect it from the weather, making it great for swimming, surfing, fishing, diving or just sitting back and enjoying the views and the sound of waves.
It is not unusual to see dolphins playing just off the beach or migrating humpback and southern right whales during the whale-watching season.
The campsite is managed by Coledale Surf Lifesaving Club. Amenities include electric barbecues, toilets, hot showers, kitchen and laundry facilities.
There are powered and unpowered sites. Tents, trailers, campervans, caravans and motorhomes are welcome.
A little further away in Jervis Bay on the NSW South Coast is Green Patch campsite.
Located near the beach of the same name and a picturesque lagoon, the campsite is in a natural setting surrounded by trees and bushland in Booderee National Park.
The campsites come in standard and large sizes, and are suitable for tents or caravans, making them perfect for families and small groups.
You can walk or drive to the campsites, which offer amenities including sheltered barbecues, picnic tables, seating, a large day use area, fresh water supply, public toilets and hot showers.
Keep an eye out for kangaroos and other wildlife, as well as a large variety of native flora and fauna.
Camping doesn't have to mean roughing it, and if you are camping for the first time, you might feel more comfortable having a few creature comforts.
There are a number of tourist parks along the Illawarra-Shoalhaven coast that offer campsites, or you can always stay in one of their cabins, villas or houses.
Bulli Beach, Corrimal Beach and Windang Beach Tourist Parks are all popular. Other tourist parks in the area include NRMA Shellharbour Beachside Holiday Park, Surfrider Caravan Park, Ingenia Holidays Shoalhaven Heads and Holiday Haven Shoalhaven Heads.
Holiday Haven Shoalhaven Heads is a multi-award winning caravan park that borders Seven Mile Beach and Shoalhaven River.
Accommodation ranges from riverfront powered campsites to fully self-contained waterfront cabins or large homes. Some campsites even come with a full ensuite.
Amenities include picnic, barbecue and camp kitchen facilities, playground, heated pool and aquatic playground, jumping pillow, mini golf, half tennis court and covered outdoor cinema.
If you are after a different camping experience, why not camp on private property, with the landowner's permission of course.
Websites such as HipCamp allow landowners to sign up as hosts and then take bookings from wannabe campers. It's kind of like Airbnb for the great outdoors.
Bamarang Camp in Bamarang, west of Nowra, is one of the places you can book. Overlooking a natural billabong abundant with flora and fauna, it is a short stroll to Shoalhaven River. The heritage property includes 22.2 hectares of farm, forest and river frontage. There are no facilities, so you need to bring your own camping toilet and shower.
Once there, relax in the tranquil setting or use it as a base to explore the area.
