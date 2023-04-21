South Coast Register
Grants to open for GPs, Aboriginal health services

Updated April 21 2023 - 11:45am, first published 10:59am
GPs and eligible Aboriginal health services will be able to apply for grants between $25,000 and $50,000.
The Federal Government is hoping to fulfil its promise of strengthening GP offices, including those on the South Coast.

