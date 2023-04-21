Grants to open for GPs, Aboriginal health services

The Federal Government is hoping to fulfil its promise of strengthening GP offices, including those on the South Coast.
General Practices and eligible Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations are being invited to apply for grants through the Strengthening Medicare General Practice grants program.
The Government hopes the grants will expand patient access and improve services at GP offices for residents within the community.
"Access to quality affordable health care is at the top of the list of concerns when I talk to locals on the South Coast," Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said.
"This will give a much-needed boost to care in our region."
The GP Grants will support all general practices and eligible ACCHOs across Australia to make investments in innovation, training, equipment, and minor capital works in one or more of the three investment streams.
The Grants can be used to enhance the digital health capability of an office: upgrade infection prevention and control arrangements; or maintain or achieve accreditation against the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) standards for General Practices.
Grants will be provided to local practices depending on accredited GP practice size.
Smaller practices are eligible for grants of $25,000 or $35,000, and larger practices are eligible for grants of $50,000. GP practices and ACCHOs not currently accredited against the RACGP standards will be eligible for $25,000.
Over the coming weeks, PHNs and NACCHO will be sending letters directly to general practices in Gilmore inviting participation in the grants program.
"I'm proud to be part of a government that recognises the hard work of our GPs and Aboriginal Health organisations," Ms Phillips said.
