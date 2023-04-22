A Wollongong small businessman has turned himself into a human billboard as he tattoos the names of his favourite local bars and cafes on his skin.
And it's paying off for Globe Lane store owner Rob Miller, with free beer, coffee and haircut arrangements in place for as long as the tattoos survive.
Mr Miller, whose Retro Groove store sits among several venues in the inner city, is on the way to becoming a walking map for the CBD hospitality hotspot - or a monopoly board.
Start at his bicep for a bistro breakfast at Lux on the mall, before heading down to La La La's music venue on the right forearm. Or left arm yourself with a cocktail at Bevanda, before catching a South Coast United football game at the elbow and finishing it off with an espresso and a fade at Essentials barbershop and cafe.
"The first one was the Bevanda bar because they started a new bar there and the boys were always buying things from my shop," Mr Miller said.
"Next I got La La La done, which is the bar on the corner. They did a big mural outside the front of my shop.
"It's a bit commercial. Bevander bar, I just did it because they support me a lot - now they give me free beer for life.
"Then the essential hairdressers and coffee shop, they now give me free coffee and haircuts for life.
"And then I spread my wings a little bit and went to Lux [and] and they allow me to have a bicycle there, painted gold with advertising of my business on it.
"Then the last one ... South Coast United soccer team, who I put them on because they put a banner of my business up every home game."
Retro Groove sells a wide array of things from furniture to crystals and vintage clothes, and Mr Miller's tattoos are similarly eclectic.
Given the turnover for businesses in the CBD is rather quicker than the lifetime of a tattoo, one might worry about the future.
But Mr Miller said he chooses local businesspeople who have formed a genuinely supportive community around Globe Lane.
The arrangement with one business didn't work out as planned - so Mr Miller inked over some of its name. He didn't want to name the place in question but it is not hard to spot given it is tattooed on his skin.
"I thought I'll start off with one and, you know, I'm 63 so I'm not worried too much what people think about me anymore," he said.
"So they're always being advertised ... and they all support my business in various ways.
"It's a bit of fun but also helping a lot of people come in and I direct them to these businesses and they do the same for mine."
