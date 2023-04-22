South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Meet Wollongong's human billboard who gets free drinks for his tattoos

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated April 22 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From Lux bistro down to La La La's with a haircut on the way on Rob Miller's tattoos. Picture by Adam McLean.
From Lux bistro down to La La La's with a haircut on the way on Rob Miller's tattoos. Picture by Adam McLean.

A Wollongong small businessman has turned himself into a human billboard as he tattoos the names of his favourite local bars and cafes on his skin.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.