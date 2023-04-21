What does it mean that 'They will not grow old'?

It was a list of names of people I'd never heard of before, yet alone met, and I didn't expect hearing it read aloud would move me so powerfully.
At a 2022 Remembrance Day service I attended, the names of the young men from the area who lost their lives during WWI and WWII were read out.
I've heard stories of young men going to war before, of sacrifice, service, broken families and heroism. I know most of the famous Anzacs were young men.
There was something different about this day, however.
As a 24-year-old journalist I was covering the event for ACM - the publisher of this paper - camera in hand, notebook in pocket.
Just 18 months into my journalism career, most people will say my life is all ahead of me. And it feels that way, too. I have goals and aspirations for where I want to go, what I want to achieve.
As the list was read out, it hit me afresh how young these men who lost their lives were. They were nearly all younger than me.
When I was a child, Anzac Day struck differently. Life was all before me and dying at 23 felt old - like you'd lived life and had your chance.
Now, standing as a journalist with hopes for the future, it struck me these young soldiers - boys, some of them - were humans, like me, and never had their chance.
In my boyhood mind, these soldiers always knew they would die young and they never foresaw a life beyond war. But they would have.
They would have dreamt of their future profession. Some probably, like me, wanted to play cricket for Australia, some possibly wanted to be the next Beethoven - maybe one could even have been. Some would have wanted to be doctors, butchers, bankers or even journalists.
War was a rude interruption in their life. They didn't know they wouldn't come home and any future plans were futile. They were young, hopeful larrikins who stepped up and did what was required of them by their country and their society.
We don't know - we can't know - just what we lost, when we lost those young lives.
Anzac Day is a moment to stop, reflect on young lives lost, futures never lived out and be thankful for the freedom of the peaceful nation we now call home.
There's many Anzac Services you can attend across the Shoalhaven this April 25.
- James Tugwell, ACM journalist
