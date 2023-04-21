South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

11 year old girl missing from Nowra

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 21 2023 - 10:16am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
11-year-old Eliza Glennie. Picture sourced by NSW Police Force
11-year-old Eliza Glennie. Picture sourced by NSW Police Force

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing from Nowra.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.