Orient Point's Jess Quennell frequently uses the phrase "onward and upward" in her conversations, illustrating the way her life has turned around.
After nearly 20 years of living with an undiagnosed mental health issue, her world came crashing down late last year, reaching a crisis point that resulted in Ms Quennell spending time in Shellharbour's Mirabrook mental health facility.
Staff there were able to detect that the 35-year-old had been battling borderline personality disorder for many years.
"Up there I was able to get as diagnosis, finally, which was a little bit validating," Ms Quennell said.
While the diagnosis came with the start of a treatment plan, Ms Quennell was about to face another major hurdle - being homeless and living in a shelter for seven weeks.
She said it was a frightening time.
"It was very worrying, I'd just had a new diagnosis and was homeless, all I owned was in one bag," she said.
When Ms Quennell finally found somewhere to live just before Christmas, she set about rebuilding her life with the support of family and friends, and a bit of help from Nowra Tafe.
After recently gaining her white card, she is on the verge of completing a Tafe course to become a traffic controller.
She said she became interested in the work seeing all the road work happening in the Shoalhaven.
"It just seemed like something that I could do," Ms Quennell said, adding she enjoyed being taken "out of my comfort zone".
"You've got to learn to put your trust in other people - it's probably not the best way to do that, but it gives me confidence," she laughed.
Looking forward to a brighter future is a dramatic change for Ms Quennell, who said her life for many years was "a sad existence" during which she felt isolated and misunderstood.
In fact she said she spent much of her life "subconsciously crying in the corner".
But now backed by qualifications and tickets, "It just makes you smile for no reason, while before I would cry for no reason."
As she prepared to start ringing around employers to find work, Ms Quennell encouraged others battling challenges including mental health issues or homeless to not give up.
She said the way her life had changed was proof "You can achieve anything you put your mind to."
Meanwhile Tafe NSW head teacher Cathee Colbran said there was a strong demand for people with traffic management skills in the area.
"There's a lot of infrastructure projects happening on the South Coast and all over the state," Ms Colbran said.
"One of the benefits of this course is the skills these students learn can take them anywhere in NSW.
"People interested in this work should have a reasonable level of fitness and be willing to work out in the elements, rain, hail or shine and of course there may be work at night."
