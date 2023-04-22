Visitors of all ages will be able to immerse themselves in an unparalleled artistic experience when the OpenField Arts Festival comes to Berry in June.
The Shoalhaven township will host the multidisciplinary arts festival across four days from June 22-25 at 11 unique, non-museum venues.
The contemporary arts festival will include performances, talks, live music and a pop-up cinema, and best of all, many of the events will be free.
The festival has been organised around the theme "Igniting Artistic Wonder" and will feature an exceptional line-up of more than 20 high-calibre artists.
OpenField will showcase contemporary art installations in community spaces, halls and natural reserves to provide an immersive artistic experience.
The festival's co-director Lenka Kripac said the event would push the boundaries of contemporary art in a regional setting and expand the possibilities of creativity beyond accepted structures.
"We are thrilled to unveil a diverse and talented collection of artists who will bring art to every corner of our town," Kripac said.
"From heritage buildings and parks to bustling streets and venues, be prepared to be absorbed in the allure of contemporary conceptual art as it takes centre stage.
"[It will] take you on a journey of art, culture and community engagement that will leave you inspired and renewed."
Among the artists showcasing their works are Tamara Dean and Tina Fox.
Dean, a critically-acclaimed photo media artist whose work explores our relationship with nature and contemporary rites of passage, will showcase her video creation, Dysrhythmia.
Fox, a digital and textile artist who explores the intersection of traditional crafts and modern technology through crochet and animation, has created an installation in collaboration with Berry Spinners and Weavers.
First Nations artists, educators and performers were invited to take part.
Among the musicians performing are ARIA winner Josh Pyke, The Voice Australia contestant Shaun Wessel and Triple J Unearthed High Indigenous initiative winner Aodhan.
There will also be acoustic and electronic performances, contemporary dance, drag, DJs and comedy.
Children will also be catered for, with a number of family-friendly events planned.
Among them is FLUFFY, an immersive family show by Sydney-based Artbomb, which uses recycled shredded paper to create a joyous spectacle that is environmentally-friendly and sustainable.
Details: OpenField Arts Festival, Berry, June 22-25. More information here.
